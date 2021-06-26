Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Corning by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Corning by 9.4% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.45. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

