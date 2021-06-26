Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $612,000 in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

AB opened at $45.96 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

