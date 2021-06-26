Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 783 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $133.28 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $133.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

