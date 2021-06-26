Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 259.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.90 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

