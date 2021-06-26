Capitolis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after buying an additional 266,193 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 24.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.43 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,219,376 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

