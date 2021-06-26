Capitolis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,617 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC opened at $188.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

