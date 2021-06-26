Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 13,291 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

SHW stock opened at $273.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $184.34 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.