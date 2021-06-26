Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 28,875 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28,875 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $86,382,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $221.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.04. The company has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $162.13 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

