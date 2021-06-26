Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 6,424 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

