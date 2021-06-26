Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64,412 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 130,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 9,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,294.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.23.

NVDA stock traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $761.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The stock has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $642.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $356.00 and a 52-week high of $776.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

