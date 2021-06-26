Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report $371.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.50 million and the lowest is $365.40 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $437.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

CRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after purchasing an additional 526,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 964,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,153. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

