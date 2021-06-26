Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

CARR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

