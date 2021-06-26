Centene Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

CNC opened at $73.90 on Thursday. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Centene by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

