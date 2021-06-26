Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 billion-124 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.35 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-5.350 EPS.

Centene stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

