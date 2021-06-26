Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT Raised to $8.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Shares of CDEV opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 302,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

