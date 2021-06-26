Chainlink Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $16.51 or 0.00052136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $7.19 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00574005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00070790 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,509,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

