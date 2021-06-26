ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt Sells 5,015 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $161,583.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 563,847 shares in the company, valued at $18,167,150.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

