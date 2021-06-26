Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 229,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

