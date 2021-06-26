China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.70 on July 8th

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85.

China Yuchai International has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. China Yuchai International has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect China Yuchai International to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $19.15 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $782.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

