CIBC Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$42.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.58.

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

