CIBC Boosts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.72.

ESI stock opened at C$2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$402.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.27.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

