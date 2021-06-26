CIBC Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQX. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$34,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at C$3,370,790.84.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

