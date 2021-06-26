Cineworld Group’s (CNNWF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNNWF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cineworld Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNWF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

