Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.12. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $75.36.

