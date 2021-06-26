Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Meritage Homes worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

