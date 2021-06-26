Citigroup Inc. Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,276 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

