Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,394 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

