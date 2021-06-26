Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,838 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.89.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $115.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

