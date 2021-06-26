ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,141,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $7,759,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of EFSC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

