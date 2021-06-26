ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 82,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 938,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.