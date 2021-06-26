ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 252,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386,503 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907,703 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,938,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

