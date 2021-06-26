ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $841,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 123.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 70.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,272 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 114.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in National Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

