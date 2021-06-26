ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Horizon Bancorp worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.