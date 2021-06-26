ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

YLDE opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $40.64.

