Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,318,079 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 147.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $172,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

