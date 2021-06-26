Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 26,891 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $115,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.