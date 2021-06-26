Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.73% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $161,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,486,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS opened at $176.55 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.03.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

