Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $129.36 Million Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.85% of PagerDuty worth $129,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $45.11 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,497 shares of company stock worth $3,224,321. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

