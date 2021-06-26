Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,523,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,474 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $215,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.06 and a twelve month high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

