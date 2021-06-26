CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CCNE opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 71.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

