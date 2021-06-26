CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.