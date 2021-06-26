Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.74 million.

CDXS stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Insiders sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock worth $2,255,603 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

