Cogent Biosciences (COGT) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ: COGT) is one of 839 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cogent Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences -264.14% -216.51% -83.04% Cogent Biosciences Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million -$74.81 million -0.53 Cogent Biosciences Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.77

Cogent Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Cogent Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cogent Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cogent Biosciences Competitors 4634 17692 38923 768 2.58

Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.49%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.87%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of CGT9486 and CGT0206 inhibitors. The company was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Cogent Biosciences, Inc. in October 2020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

