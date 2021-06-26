Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,177 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIE. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of MIE opened at $3.98 on Friday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.