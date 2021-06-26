Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.76. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $82.41.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
