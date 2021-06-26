Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 778.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,481,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.