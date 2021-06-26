Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 778.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,481,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coherent stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.