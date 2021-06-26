Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

NYSE CL opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.