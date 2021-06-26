Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.99

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$149.99 and last traded at C$145.65, with a volume of 1945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$144.74.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Colliers International Group to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.