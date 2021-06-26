Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $61.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCO. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. 640,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.