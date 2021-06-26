Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.